Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of XJAN stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (XJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

