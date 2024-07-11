Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $2,935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 458,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 64,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $154,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.