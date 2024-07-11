Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,958 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 89.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,858,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

