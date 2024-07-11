Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,875 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVDL. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AVDL
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.