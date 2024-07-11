Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,875 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVDL. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.