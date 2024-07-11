Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,522,000 after purchasing an additional 184,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,835,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,826,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,461,000 after buying an additional 490,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

