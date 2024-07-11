Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,345 Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,454,000.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TBUX opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

