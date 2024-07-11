Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $634,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $57.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.