Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

