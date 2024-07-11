Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 3.9%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.49. 615,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,355,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

