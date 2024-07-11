Compton Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.8% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 102,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

