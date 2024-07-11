Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:CAG opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAG
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What Is a Dividend Cut? An Exploration
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Bite Into This Restaurant Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Beaten Down Pharmaceuticals With Catalysts for Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.