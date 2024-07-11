Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $28.01. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Conagra Brands shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 2,384,300 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

