Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 315,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,115,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CNDT. StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Conduent

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Conduent by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

