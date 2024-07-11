Contrasting Sow Good (SOWG) and The Competition

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sow Good and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 325 1316 1521 31 2.39

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.38%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $27.28 million -$3.06 million -67.31 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 1.18

This table compares Sow Good and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Summary

Sow Good beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

