Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $4,047,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

