Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.80. 3,942,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,821,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

