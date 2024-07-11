Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Costamare Stock Up 2.7 %

CMRE opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Costamare

