CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5,571.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Read Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,945. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.