Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.84

Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.04. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 18,345 shares changing hands.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

