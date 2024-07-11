CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Critical Review

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $371.21 million 12.71 -$153.61 million ($2.72) -20.43 Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($11.41) -0.67

Outlook Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics N/A -11.56% -9.70% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -167.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 2 8 8 0 2.33 Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $75.71, indicating a potential upside of 36.27%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $46.43, indicating a potential upside of 510.05%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

