Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYRX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Price Performance

CYRX opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $273.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.