CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair cut shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

CVRX stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 123.58%. The company had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson boosted its stake in CVRx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 607,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in CVRx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CVRx by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

