CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 37.4% during the first quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $536,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 319,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

