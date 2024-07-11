Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,341 shares of company stock worth $7,800,408. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 402.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $2,706,000.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

