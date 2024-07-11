Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $154.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %

DRI stock opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

