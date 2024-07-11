David A. Duffield Sells 76,376 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total transaction of $17,317,494.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $223.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.65.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.