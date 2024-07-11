Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 263.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 997,860 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKL stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.96 million. Research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Raymond James raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

