Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.700-2.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

