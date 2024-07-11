Dharmesh Shah Sells 25,000 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HubSpot Stock Down 12.3 %

HUBS opened at $491.22 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $592.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.