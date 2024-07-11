DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $24.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

NYSE DBRG opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,351,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 261,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 355,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

