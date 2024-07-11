Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

