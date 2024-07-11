DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.29

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $10.51. DLH shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 42,194 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

DLH Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DLH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

