Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.83 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

