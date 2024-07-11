Doma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Institutional Trading of Doma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Doma Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DOMA opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Doma has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

