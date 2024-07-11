Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

