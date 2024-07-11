Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

