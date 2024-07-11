DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Trading Up 0.5%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.
Institutional Trading of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.
DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors.
