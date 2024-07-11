DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $347.60

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.60 ($4.45) and traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.37). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 415.20 ($5.32), with a volume of 6,062,843 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SMDS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.32) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

DS Smith Stock Up 0.5 %

DS Smith Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 377.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

Insider Transactions at DS Smith

In related news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total value of £153,793.22 ($196,994.01). Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

