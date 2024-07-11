DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 29.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DD stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

