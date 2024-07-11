E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $3.86. E2open Parent shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 525,981 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,045,000.

E2open Parent Stock Down 12.8 %

E2open Parent Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

