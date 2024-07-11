Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $478.69

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 478.69 ($6.13) and traded as high as GBX 479.90 ($6.15). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 474 ($6.07), with a volume of 6,766 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.
