Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.19. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 9,000 shares.
Eastern Platinum Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91. The stock has a market cap of C$37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.
Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.18 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About Eastern Platinum
Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.
