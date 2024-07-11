EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after acquiring an additional 368,954 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,813,000 after acquiring an additional 226,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 147,855 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,679,000 after acquiring an additional 146,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.94 and its 200-day moving average is $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

