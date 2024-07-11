Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.24.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,519,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

