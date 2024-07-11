Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.30. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Electronic Systems Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

