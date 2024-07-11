Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0.8%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $930.00 and last traded at $925.32. 860,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,926,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $918.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $828.72.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $887.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $841.60 and a 200 day moving average of $758.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock worth $869,479,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.