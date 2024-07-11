Elvia Cowan Sells 5,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 0.1 %

PCVX opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,883 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after buying an additional 692,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

