Elys BMG Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Stock Performance
Elys BMG Group stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Elys BMG Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.71.
About Elys BMG Group
