Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 3.4%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 13,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 105,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Emerald Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 280,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

