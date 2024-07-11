Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,892 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

